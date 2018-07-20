ALTON – Free screenings to detect skin cancer will be performed by board certified Plastic and Reconstructive Surgeon, Ryan Diederich, M.D., on Tuesday, July 31, at OSF HealthCare Saint Clare’s Hospital, in the Cancer Center of Excellence, Radiation Oncology.

Screenings begin at 4 p.m. Please register for an appointment online at osfsaintanthonys.org/calendar.

Signs and symptoms of skin cancer include:

Any change on your skin, especially in the size or color of a mole, growth, or spot, or a new growth (even if it has no color).

Scaliness, oozing, bleeding or change in the appearance of a bump or nodule.

The spread of pigmentation (color) beyond its border, such as dark coloring that spreads past the edge of a mole or mark.

A change in sensation, such as itchiness, tenderness or pain.

According to the American Cancer Society, skin cancer is the most common of all cancers. It accounts for nearly half of all cancers in the United States, with more than five million basal and squamous cell skin cancers diagnosed annually.

For basal cell or squamous cell cancers, a cure is highly likely if detected and treated early. Melanoma, even though it can spread to other body parts quickly, is also highly curable if detected early and treated properly.

People who have had basal or squamous cell cancer have a higher risk of developing another one. The dangers of getting skin cancer are greater during the summer when longer days may mean more time spent in the sun.

