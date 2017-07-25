PEORIA – OSF HealthCarehas been recognized as one of the MOST WIRED in the country, according to results from the 19th Annual Health Care’s Most Wired® survey, released by the American Hospital Association’s (AHA) Health Forum. This marks the sixth consecutive year for this achievement by the Peoria-based, 11-hospital, integrated health system owned and operated by The Sisters of the Third Order of St. Francis.

According to survey results, technology is making it easier for patients and providers to interact, thus improving communication, safety and patient-provider relationships. New tools are helping patients become more actively involved in their care and maintaining their health.

According to the survey, Most Wired hospitals are using smart phones, telehealth and remote monitoring to create more ways for patients to access health care services and capture health information.

This year’s results show:

When patients need ongoing monitoring at home, 74 percent use secure e-mails for patients and families to keep in touch with the care team.

68 percent simplify prescription renewals by letting patients make requests on mobile devices.

Nearly half of the hospitals are using telehealth to provide behavioral health services to more patients.

40 percent offer virtual physician visits.

“As a Most Wired health system, OSF HealthCare is using technology to create more ways to reach our patients in order to provide access to care,” said James Mormann, Senior VP, Chief Information Officer for OSF HealthCare.

“We are transforming care delivery, investing in new delivery models in order to improve quality, provide access and control costs.”

Most Wired hospitals are transforming care delivery with knowledge gained from data and analytics. They are investing in analytics to support new delivery models and effective decision-making and training clinicians on how to use analytics to improve quality, provide access and control costs.

Nearly 70 percent interface electronic health record data with population health tools for care management.

More than 70 percent are providing data analytic tools training to physicians and nurses.

The 2017 Most Wired® survey and benchmarking study is a leading industry barometer measuring information technology (IT) use and adoption among hospitals nationwide. The survey of 698 participants, representing an

estimated 2,158 hospitals — more than 39 percent of all hospitals in the U.S. — examines how organizations are leveraging IT to improve performance for value - based health care in the areas of infrastructure, business and administrative management; quality and safety; and clinical integration.

Detailed results of the survey and study can be found in the July issue of H&HN.

