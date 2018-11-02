PEORIA – OSF HealthCare has been recognized as one of the MOST WIRED in the country, according to the College of Healthcare Information Management Executives (CHIME) HealthCare’s Most Wired survey results. This marks the seventh consecutive year for this achievement for OSF, a 13-hospital, integrated health system owned and operated by The Sisters of the Third Order of St. Francis.

Hospitals and health systems at the forefront of using healthcare IT to improve the delivery of care have maximized the benefits of foundational technologies and are embracing new technologies that support population management and value-based care. The most successful organizations not only adopt technology but apply it strategically to achieve great outcomes for their patients.

The goal of the Most Wired program is to identify best practices and promote the strategic use of healthcare IT to elevate the health and care of communities around the world.

“What the Most Wired designation has continued to reaffirm for us is how important our continued investment is to the value we are able to provide our patients, and to ensure that the products that we bring to the table are beneficial but at same time secure and protected for their best interest,” said Jim Mormann, Chief Executive Officer Integrated Solutions and CIO, OSF HealthCare.

The report found two key areas that emerged in 2018: the use of foundational technologies such as integration, interoperability, security and disaster recovery; and the use of transformational technologies to support population health management, value-based care, patient engagement and telehealth. These foundational pieces need to be in place for an organization to leverage tools to effectively transform healthcare.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Foundational components are the back bones that keep our systems running and operating. It’s our core systems, like our Electronic Medical Record and our Enterprise Resource Planning systems. These are the solution sets that allow us to run our core business functions like registration, ordering, image management, pharmacy, and more,” explained Mormann. “The transformational components really talk about the next generation of what we're doing beyond those type of services, it's where we start utilizing advanced software, data, artificial intelligence and predictive analytics, to help us treat patient differently, while trying to potential interact with them electronically where they’re at versus inside of our organization.”

“I think it's important for OSF, our communities, and for the patients that they understand that we're investing in ongoing technology, while vetting it with diligence to ensure best we can that their information secure. By making these investments and advancing these technologies, we are bringing the latest and best product for the care and treatment of our patients.”

OSF HealthCare is an integrated health system owned and operated by The Sisters of the Third Order of St. Francis, headquartered in Peoria, Illinois. OSF HealthCare employs nearly 21,000 Mission Partners (employees) in 126 locations, including 13 hospitals - 9 acute care, 4 critical access - and two colleges of nursing throughout Illinois and Michigan. Its physician network employs more than 1,200 primary care, specialist physicians, and advanced practice providers. OSF HealthCare operates an extensive network of home health services; owns OSF Saint Francis, Inc., comprised of healthcare-related businesses; and OSF Healthcare Foundation, the philanthropic arm for the organization. More at www.osfhealthcare.org.

About CHIME

The College of Healthcare Information Management Executives (CHIME) is an executive organization dedicated to serving

senior healthcare IT leaders. With more than 2,700 members in 51 countries and over 150 healthcare IT business partners and professional services firms, CHIME provides a highly interactive, trusted environment enabling senior professional and industry leaders to collaborate; exchange best practices; address professional development needs; and advocate the effective use of information management to improve the health and healthcare in the communities they serve. More at chimecentral.org.

More like this:

Related Video: