ALTON – OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony’s Health Center marks its two-year anniversary by surpassing expectations for patient volumes and treatment outcomes. The OSF Moeller Cancer Center allows patients in the Riverbend to receive outstanding comprehensive cancer care close to home, rather than having to travel across the river to Saint Louis. The bright and calming environment is designed to reduce stress and inspire hope.

The Moeller Cancer Center offers the latest approaches to chemotherapy, image-guided radiation therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, along with access to cancer-specific physical therapy, plus by early next year, patients will be able to enroll in clinical and pharmaceutical trials, while also receiving genetic counseling. OSF Moeller Cancer Center also provides cancer-specific navigation, including financial navigation to help patients find the resource to follow through with their treatment plan. On-and-off site cancer screening and wellness programs help keep the community informed and have access to important prevention efforts.

With oncologists under one roof, OSF HealthCare cancer treatment care teams are able to collaborate to make sure the entire clinical staff treats patients so they meet all of their needs and in doing so, provide uplifting, supportive, patient-centric care in a unique, beautiful setting.

As part of its approach to treating the whole patient – physically, mentally and spiritually, the Moeller Cancer Center hosts monthly support group meetings with motivational speakers, cancer experts, and an opportunity for sharing tales among participants and caregivers. Chemotherapy can occur in the healing garden, private bays or in an open area, with 6-foot separation, that allows for physical distancing but socialization with others undergoing treatment.

"From our radiologists, pathology, gastroenterology, urology, pulmonology – just really bringing that team together, focused around the patient. We believe coordination of care has improved outcomes and lowered healthcare costs for our patients.”

– Angie Halliday, manager of the OSF HealthCare Moeller Cancer Center

Manpreet Sandhu, medical oncologist/chief of staff/medical director home hospice care for OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony’s Health Center believes a lot of oncology work is communication.

“We focus on how we communicate with the patient – how we’re able to give hope to a person who may not have hope.” Her approach emphasizes making a connection with the patient and instilling confidence about the care they are receiving.

“If the patient needs radiation and medical oncology, we are going to try to keep them in the same area and there is direct communication between doctors in front of the patient.”

Dr. Sandhu recently received the Riverbend Growth Association’s “Inspire Award” which recognizes exemplary leadership and service to the region.

The top three diagnosis for individuals using the OSF Moeller Cancer Center, in order of prevalence include: breast, lung, and colon cancer. The Center serves as the only site in the Riverbend providing hematology services; helping those with blood disorders such as multiple myeloma and sickle cell anemia.

In its second year of operations, the OSF Moeller Cancer Center has:

Received a three-year accreditation from the national Commission on Cancer, a quality-of-care program of the American College of Surgeons. A cancer program must meet 34 CoC quality care standards through an intense survey process and maintain levels of excellence in the delivery of comprehensive patient-centered care.

Maintained a cancer registry and contributed ongoing data to the National Cancer Database, a joint program of the CoC and American Cancer Society.

Initiated planning and partnership for the start of clinical and pharmaceutical trails starting in early 2021.

Treated 572 new patients in the past 12 months and helped more than 1,200 individuals diagnosed with cancer or a blood disorder since the OSF Moeller Cancer Center opened two years ago.

Experienced a 24% increase in overall Oncology referrals since 2020.

Saw a one-year, 5.5% boost in Radiation Oncology referrals.

Handled an 8.8% increase in chemotherapy infusions.

