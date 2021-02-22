ALTON – OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony’s Health Center is pleased to announce that Courtney McFarlin, PA-C will be relocating to the OSF Medical Group – Internal Medicine office at 404 W. Bethalto Drive, Bethalto, IL. Today, Monday, February 22, 2021, she has begun seeing her patients at the OSF Medical Group in Bethalto.

“We are excited to introduce Courtney to the Bethalto community,” said Cheryl Hale, Director of OSF Medical Group, OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center, “Together with Dr. Raj Patel, they will both welcome new patients from the Bethalto Community and continue to serve their current patients with the highest quality and the greatest care and love that they have come to expect from our physicians.”

Courtney McFarlin is a Physician Assistant in Primary Care, applying her expertise to diagnose, treat and offer compassionate care for adults across the spectrum. She specializes in memory care and dementia diagnosis. Patients can now make appointments for the new location by calling (618) 377. 6410.

More like this:

Related Video: