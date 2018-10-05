ALTON – The community is invited to attend an Open House in celebration of the grand opening of OSF HealthCare Medical Group at United Methodist Village. The event is set for Thursday, October 11 from 1 to 3 p.m. at The United Methodist Village, 5201 Asbury, in Godfrey. Please register attendance with United Methodist Village by calling (618) 466-8662.

The event will include speakers, refreshments, musical entertainment, giveaways and a door prize drawing. Area business leaders and community officials will be on hand for a ribbon cutting ceremony at 2 p.m., hosted by the River Bend Growth Association. Tours of United Methodist Village and the OSF Clinic are available on request.

“OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony’s Health Center and United Methodist Village Retirement Community have a mutual desire to serve the community with top quality healthcare services in close proximity to where residents reside and recreate,” said Ajay Pathak, President of OSF HealthCare. “We share a goal to focus on maintaining residents in their homes, in a stable and healthy state, to foster optimal quality of life.”

Anita Martinez, Executive Director, United Methodist Village and Pathak agree there is mutual benefit to serving shared OSF patients and UMV residents in this setting, a great asset for both organizations, but more importantly for those they serve.

As a result, OSF Saint Anthony’s has established a partnership with United Methodist Village to provide an array of beneficial services onsite. This partnership will enable the residents of United Methodist Village to have convenient and coordinated care onsite delivered by OSF HealthCare, a regional leader in the provision of healthcare services.

