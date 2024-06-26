ALTON – OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center continues its focused efforts expanding resources in addressing the mental health and well-being of residents in the Riverbend region.

Rachel C. Brown, licensed clinical professional counselor (LCPC), psychotherapist, is the newest addition to Psychological Services department roster at OSF Saint Anthony’s. Ms. Brown brings more than four (4) years of providing and managing individual, family, and group therapy from her tenure as a telehealth therapist with Elliott Consulting Group (Urbana and Mattoon, IL) and serving as a behavioral health counselor at Crossing Healthcare (Decatur, IL).

Brown explains that her main goal with patients is to be a listening ear and to walk beside them in their journey through therapy. “I am very flexible in the modalities that I use so I really meet patient’s where they are at, and let them be the experts in their care,” Brown says. “I joined OSF Saint Anthony’s because I wanted to work with the community that I live amongst. OSF Saint Anthony’s reaches a lot of populations that I am passionate about serving. My own personal life experiences led me to becoming a therapist. It’s like the saying, ‘You grow through what you go through.”

Among the therapy techniques that Brown utilizes is dialectical behavior therapy (DBT). Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT) is a type of talk therapy for people who experience emotions very intensely. It’s a common therapy for people with borderline personality disorder, but therapists provide it for other mental health conditions as well.

DBT is especially effective for people who have difficulty managing and regulating their emotions. DBT has proven to be effective for treating and managing a wide range of mental health conditions, including:

Borderline personality disorder (BPD)

Self-harm

Suicidal behavior

Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD)

Substance use disorder

Eating disorders, specifically binge eating disorder and bulimia.

Depression

Anxiety

“The main goal of therapists who use dialectical behavior therapy (DBT) is to strike a balance between validation (acceptance) of who you are and your challenges and the benefits of change,” Brown states.

Article continues after sponsor message

The focus of DBT involves these four core skills:

Mindfulness

Distress tolerance

Emotional regulation

Interpersonal effectiveness

During DBT pre-assessment, a therapist may offer an assessment before starting DBT. “I’ll determine how suitable DBT is for you by asking you questions and explaining how DBT works. If you decide that DBT is the right therapy for you, I’ll ask the patient to commit to the treatment and the length of treatment,” Brown says.

Individual DBT therapy sessions may have the following goals:

To help keep the patient safe by reducing suicidal and self-harming behaviors, if applicable

To limit behaviors that get in the way of productive therapy

To help a patient reach their goals and improve their quality of life by addressing what’s blocking their progress, such as mental health conditions or relationship issues

To help a patient learn new skills to replace unhelpful behaviors

More information on dialectical behavior therapy (DBT) can be obtained by calling the OSF Saint Anthony’s Psychological Services department at (618) 474-6240. Most insurances are accepted including Medicaid and Medicare. Some eligibility and restrictions may apply.

AboutOSF HealthCare Saint Anthony’s Health Center: A 49-bed Rural Health designated acute care hospital in Alton, Illinois, OSF Saint Anthony’s serves the residents of Madison, Jersey and Macoupin counties. It is home to OSF Moeller Cancer Center, which provides the latest diagnostic tools and treatment for patients in a relaxing environment. OSF Saint Anthony’s also provides 24-hour access to a physician-staffed emergency department, in addition to cardiovascular, neurology, pulmonology, surgical, rehabilitation services and more. OSF Saint Anthony’s is fully accredited by the Joint Commission for Healthcare Facilities, American College of Surgeons’ Commission on Cancer, American College of Radiology, American Heart Association, IDPH and TJC Primary Stroke Center. OSF Saint Anthony’s is part of OSF HealthCare – an integrated health system with 15 hospitals in Illinois and Michigan and robust Innovation and Digital Health divisions that provide access to specialty care and remote monitoring, helping people receive the care they need close to home. OSF HealthCare is operated by The Sisters of the Third Order of Saint Francis.

OSF HealthCare is an integrated health system founded by The Sisters of the Third Order of St. Francis. Headquartered in Peoria, Illinois, OSF HealthCare has 16 hospitals – 10 acute care, five critical access, 1 transitional care - with 2,131 licensed beds throughout Illinois and Michigan. OSF employs nearly 24,000 Mission Partners across 150+ locations; has two colleges of nursing; operates OSF Home Care Services, an extensive network of home health and hospice services; owns Pointcore, Inc., comprised of health care-related businesses; OSF HealthCare Foundation, the philanthropic arm for the organization; and OSF Ventures, which provides investment capital for promising health care innovation startups. In 2020, OSF OnCall was established, a digital health operating unit, including a hospital-at-home. OSF OnCall delivers care and services when, where and how patients prefer to receive them. OSF HealthCare has been recognized by Fortune as one of the most innovative companies in the country. More at osfhealthcare.org/.