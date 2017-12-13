GODFREY - OSF HealthCare held a blessing of the Prompt Care and Primary Care Offices Wednesday afternoon at the new facility located at 6702 Godfrey Road.

The new facility will be staffed by advanced nurse practitioners and physicians to aide and treat non life-threatening conditions such as cold, flu, sore throats, ear pains, cuts, burns, insect bites and much more.

Before the prayer and blessing Ajay Pathak, President and CEO of OSF Healthcare, said he was very excited to see the facility's completion after months of hard work and dedication from all of those involved.

"I want to give thanks and tip my hat to all of our partners that have made this possible," Pathak said. "As we think about our preparedness and readiness to see patients, it's critical for us to make sure that we've got our site blessed and dedicated so that we can begin to see patients."

After Wednesday's blessing, Pathak said the goal is to have the site and its 24 exam rooms completely ready to see patients heading into next week.

"Preparations have been going very actively," Pathak said. "We are really excited to share with and unveil for our community a brand new state of the art 13,000-square-foot primary care and prompt care clinic where we will house three of our primary care teams."

The clinic will house the primary teams Colin Butterfield, Elaine Rhynders and Cliff Martin in addition to the prompt care side of the facility led by Kevin Boyd.

"It's ultimately the patient that we want to put at the center and this space really marks that," Pathak said. "This is a great milestone and something we will shall be proud of and ultimately is for the benefit of the community."

Following Pathak's speech, Father Steve Sotiroff said a brief prayer and blessed the new facility.

"Let us ask for God's blessings on those who will be patients here and will devote themselves to the caring of the sick," Father Sotiroff said.

Pathak closed the dedication by thanking the Village of Godfrey and Mayor Michael McCormick. He also said that an open house and grand opening ribbon cutting will be held in January at the new facility on the corner of Airport Road and Godfrey Road.

