

ALTON – At OSF HealthCare, we believe vaccinations against COVID-19 are our best shot to help end the pandemic. Because easy access to vaccines is imperative, we are proud to announce that anyone age 16 and older can now self-schedule a COVID-19 vaccination on our website.

Those eligible can go to osfhealthcare.org/vaccine to schedule an appointment. After signing up, a confirmation code is generated, and an email or text with a unique link to schedule an appointment soon follows.

The day of vaccination, minors (age 16 and 17) must be accompanied by an adult (18 years or older). Written or verbal consent from a parent or guardian is necessary if they’re unable to accompany the minor to the vaccine visit. Any consent forms needed prior to the appointment are available for download at osfhealthcare.org/ vaccine.

Additional information:

16 and 17 years olds can only schedule the Pfizer vaccine because it’s the only vaccine the U.S. Food & Drug Administration has approved for people in that age group.

Schedule your vaccination at least 14 days after receiving any other vaccination.

Schedule your vaccination at least 90 days after receiving after receiving any monoclonal antibodies (BAM IV infusion) or convalescent plasma as part of treatment for COVID-19. Article continues after sponsor message

For the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, you will need to be available to receive a second dose in 21 and 28 days, respectively, following your first dose.

OSF embraces the opportunity to vaccinate our patients and communities. Still, we must rely on the vaccine rollout plan from local health departments, which determine how many vaccine doses OSF receives. Delays in vaccine shipments to local health departments may require OSF to reschedule vaccine clinic appointments due to a lack of inventory.

While the COVID-19 vaccine is free, health care providers are allowed to charge an administrative fee which helps cover costs associated with things such as wages for the health care workers who are giving the shots and documenting patient information, and for storing and transporting the vaccine for use at vaccination clinics.



Insurance plans and governmental payers are required to pay for the administration fees with no out-of-pocket expense to patients. OSF HealthCare also believes no individual should have to pay for this administrative fee and will not pass the costs on to anyone without insurance.



If you receive a bill for the administrative fee or a notice from your insurance company that the administrative fee is being applied toward your deductible, please contact OSF HealthCare at (800) 421-5700.



For the latest information about the COVID-19 vaccine, visit the OSF HealthCare website.

