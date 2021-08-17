SPRINGFIELD - OSF Healthcare's Jump STEAM expo runs 18 – 22 at the Illinois State Fair. They are focusing efforts on afternoons and evenings during the week, and then all day on the weekends.

Jump STEAM expo will be hosted at the ORR Building which is an air-conditioned event space with concessions, restrooms, easy parking, and access to trams that provide transportation to other fair exhibits.

Endless Opportunities in Health Care

From being a nurse or doctor to becoming a biomedical engineer or medical visualization artist—there are endless opportunities in health care. Jump Simulation wants to share those opportunities with you and your family at this year’s Illinois State Fair.

Jump STEAM at the 2021 Illinois State Fair

August 18-22

Admission for kids 12 and under is free all week long!

You're invited to the DoIT STEAM Expo at the Illinois State Fair: Orr Building located near Gates 8 and 9.

Parking: Enter the fairgrounds through Gate 8 or 9 for access to convenient parking and trams to all fair activities.

Education specialists will hand out passports for you and your family to participate in highly interactive activities that highlight multiple careers in medicine!

OSF offers one of only a handful of medical STEAM programs in the nation. At the state fair, they will be offering interactive opportunities with: Anatomy : Interacting with animal tissue and getting a closer look at microscopic specimens

: Interacting with animal tissue and getting a closer look at microscopic specimens Engineering : Experiencing 3D printing and mold making

: Experiencing 3D printing and mold making Virtual Reality and Mobile Apps : Exploring health care careers on an interactive app and observing anatomy pop off the page of a Jump STEAM-created coloring book

Children will walk away with a variety of experiences. There are also chances to win a variety of prizes!

