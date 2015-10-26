It’s not a date that gets circled on the calendar as one you look forward to, but it is certainly one that will not be forgotten soon by the St. Louis Cardinals and their fans.

October 26, 2014.

Today marks one year since Oscar Taveras and his girlfriend Edilia Arvelo were killed in an automobile accident in the Dominican. Details later emerged that Taveras was legally intoxicated at the time of the crash–deepening the sting of the loss but not erasing the joyful memories he left behind.

Article continues after sponsor message

Oscar will continue to be remembered in different ways by the many people he impacted. His big swing and equally matching smile were evident for all to see, but for teammates and friends there is so much more of Oscar to recall.

Two small things still stand out in a big way to me about Taveras–a moment in Spring Training when the biggest prospect in the Cardinals organization was as humble as could be signing autographs. And the other, our conversation soon after his big league debut and his expression of love for his family.