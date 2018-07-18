EDWARDSVILLE – Cohen Osborn has had an incredible five days while swimming for the Water Works Swim Club.

In a dual meet last Thursday at home against Paddlers Swim Club of Granite City, Osborn broke three team and pool records. And on Tuesday evening in the Marlins’ final dual meet against Sunset Hills Country Club in Edwardsville, Osborn broke two more team records: The boys 11-12 100-yard individual medley and the 50-yard freestyle.

“I was very happy with it,” Osborn said in an interview when asked about breaking the team’s records against Paddlers. “I’ve been going for those records for a while.”

When asked about what he thinks his specialty race is, Osborn didn’t hesitate.

“Probably backstroke,” Osborn said. “Because I’ve always really liked backstroke, and when it comes to winter swimming, when I swim for the (Edwardsville YMCA) Breakers, I normally do very well in it.”

And with the upcoming Southwestern Illinois Swimming Association championship meet on Sunday at SummersPort in Godfrey, Osborn is aiming high when asked about his goals for the meet.

“Hopefully get the SWISA records for the 50 (yard backstroke) and probably the 100 (yard individual medley),” Osborn said.

And no matter what happens on Sunday or in the future for swimming, you can expect Cohen Osborn to work hard to achieve his goals and possibly set more new records in the pool.

