Back in his hometown for WWE’s Battleground PPV tomorrow night at Scottrade Center, WWE Superstar Randy Orton made a stop by Busch Stadium to talk some baseball and take in the St. Louis Cardinals game against the New York Mets tonight.

“I’ve seen so many locker rooms, so many arenas, but ballparks–not so much,” said Orton, who toured the clubhouse and team facilities after batting practice. “Their training facility was amazing. The rehab stuff they had was great.”

Orton, who’s battled through shoulder and other injuries over the course of his WWE career, compared notes with several of the players on their own injuries.

“Adams was telling me about his quad and how far out he is, how he’ll be able to swing in a couple of weeks,” relayed Orton. “As an athlete, you kind of do what you’ve got to do–you ice it, you do therapy, you see the doc and do what the doc says. You’ve got that hunger inside to come back so you know you’re eventually going to get back there.

“To see Matt Adams here, injured and on the DL but with all the boys here for support, here to be part of the team, one of the guys–it reminded me of how the WWE locker room is. It’s a band of brothers. Everyone kind of has each other’s back and you could feel that in there and it’s a good feeling.”

Recently engaged, Orton was joined by two of his three soon-to-be stepsons and seeing their excitement at meeting the ballplayers reminded him of the kids who meet the WWE superstars before events. It also took Randy back to his days growing up in North County and cheering for the Cardinals.

“Ozzie Smith, that was my dude,” stated Orton. “With my schedule, it’s hard to keep up with everything. but to get kind of revitalized with the whole Cardinals and the baseball thing, and to come down here and meet everybody–I would say I’m a born-again fan. I’m going to have to get back into it.”

It will be a family affair at Battleground for Orton, who is a third-generation wrestler. While his father, Cowboy Bob Orton, still frequents events and occasionally still climbs in the ring, it will be Momma Orton seated in the front row to watch her son take on Sheamus.

“I think she’s been to a live event once and she’s been at WrestleMania a time or two, but that’s not many appearances for my mother over the course of a 15-year career,” said Orton. “She’s promised me she’s going to try and embarrass me and scream her lungs out, so listen for my mother sitting in the front row.”

While not taking for granted his opponent in Sheamus, “he hits hard” said Orton, looking past Battleground and to potential other matchups he would welcome, the veteran had praise for many of the up-and-rising talents of the WWE.

“It’s not really fair to say Seth Rollins since I just came out of a program with him,” began Orton, explaining it was about unfinished business. “All that aside, from just a business standpoint and just speaking truth, I think he’s the absolute best guy who’s come up in a long time. I know that I can have a really good match with him and it’s entertaining–he’s a fun guy for me to beat up, that’s all I can say.

“There are a couple guys coming up. Fin Baylor, I know he’s going to make his debut soon. Kevin Owens, he seems like he would be fun to work with. There’s a lot of these new guys and I think really any one of them, take your pick. Neville–he’s tiny but he does all these flips. I could pluck him out of the air with an RKO I’m sure just easily, that would be nice. All these new guys, take your pick. I think any of them would be cool to work with.”

WWE Battleground gets underway at 7pm CT at Scottrade Center and is on pay-per-view plus the WWE Network.