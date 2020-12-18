Glen Carbon, Illinois – Getting your hands on Thin Mints, Samoas and all of your other favorite Girl Scout Cookies is now more convenient than ever. That’s right – Girl Scout Cookies can be ordered online and shipped right to your home. Starting December 19, Girl Scouts across Southern Illinois will accept online orders for Girl Scout Cookies through Digital Cookie – the organization’s safe online sales platform. They will also accept donations to U.S. military members through a partnership between Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois and local nonprofit H.E.R.O.E.S. Care.

Girl Scout Cookie Season officially will start on January 9 and run through March 16. This “pre-season” online sale is a great way for customers to get a taste of the iconic treats right away. Girl Scouts have powered their troops’ adventures by selling cookies for more than a century, with the first sale taking place in 1917 in Muskogee, Oklahoma. Since then, millions of women have built confidence, financial savvy and business skills through the Girl Scout Cookie Program. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Girl Scouts are facing unprecedented challenges this year, but are ready to use resilience and techie tools to keep the tradition going

“I’m so impressed with how girls are adapting to the current reality of COVID-19,” said Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois CEO Loretta Graham. “There are troops meeting on Zoom. Girls are exploring new skills through virtual programs. We had our first two Cybersecurity teams launch this year. Girl Scouts are still giving back to others through socially distant service projects. Girl Scouts are also finding new ways to fund these activities safely through the Girl Scout Cookie Program.”

Along with their digital storefronts, troops are also exploring ideas like porch pickups, drive-through cookie booths, Facebook live events and more. The Council follows all of the State of Illinois’ and CDC guidelines, and girls are using their imaginations to find new ways to reach their customers while still staying safe. Watch for their great ideas to roll out as the Cookie Season starts in full this January. In the meantime, the little cookies that help girls do great things are just a click away. Visit Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois’ website, www.gsofsi.org, to find a troop near you.

Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois serves approximately 9,000 girls and engages 3,500 adult volunteers in 40 counties in southern Illinois. Join Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois today! Adult volunteers and girls in K-12 are welcome. Call 800-345-6858 or email customercare@gsofsi.org. Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois is a not-for-profit organization supported by various United Ways, businesses and individual donors throughout the region.

