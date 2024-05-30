GLEN CARBON - Orchard Town Center in Glen Carbon continues to expand its business offerings, with two businesses signing letters of intent for two lots and another business recently under contract for a third lot. While the name of the business under contract has not yet been revealed, the mayor said it marks their first Illinois location.

Glen Carbon Mayor Bob Marcus announced during his “State of the Village” address earlier this week that new businesses are slated for three lots in Orchard Town Center, but shared few other details.

“Lots 10 and 11, they have letters of intent … [Lot 12b] is recently under contract and going to be announced very shortly,” Marcus said. “An announcement will be made by the developer in the coming months, but it is their first location in Illinois.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Marcus also said progress is being made on the center’s other previously announced businesses, including Dick’s Sporting Goods and Meijer, which are currently undergoing mine remediation to make the land of the former mining site usable for both projects.

He then gave a status update on the Orchard Town Center project overall, which recently concluded its Phase 1 leasing effort. Phase 1 saw the addition of Chick-Fil-A, Olive Garden, and Plaza Tire Service, all of which are now open, as well as Club Car Wash. The Meijer grocery store remains the development’s anchor tenant, while Dick’s Sporting Goods transitions into Phase 2.

Traffic improvements along IL-159 are also making progress in their second phase; Marcus said an intersection and turn lane will be installed in the area. He added that Phase 2 tenants, including Dick’s Sporting Goods and Panda Express, cannot open until those traffic improvements are completed.

For more information about the work completed during Orchard Town Center’s Phase 1 improvements, see this related story on Riverbender.com.

More like this: