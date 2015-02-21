TULSA, Okla. – Oral Roberts swept a baseball doubleheader Friday, defeating SIUE 6-2 in the opener before taking the nightcap 12-7.

SIUE dropped to 0-5 to start the season while Oral Roberts improved to 4-1 with the pair of wins.

"We didn't play well enough to win," SIUE Head Coach Tony Stoecklin said.

Cougar starter Ryan Daniels (0-1) made his second start of the season in Friday's opener. Daniels worked into the fifth inning, allowing three runs on five hits. He walked one and struck out one.

Stoecklin said Daniels seems to be improving.

"He looked better today than his first outing," Stoecklin said. "He's been fighting his mechanics a bit this spring. He's a lot closer to looking like himself."

Brett Thomas tossed 3 1/3 innings in relief allowing three runs, but just a single earned run, on five hits. He struck out one.

"He threw fine," Stoecklin said of Thomas. "He kept us in the game."

The Cougars finished the game with 11 hits but left nine men on base. Parker Guinn was 3 for 4 to lead the Cougars in game one and had the only RBI for SIUE on a single in the sixth inning.

"He has taking quality at-bats the entire season," Stoecklin said. "His approach at the plate has been outstanding."

Dustin Woodcock and Nick Lombardo each had two hits in the first game for SIUE. The Cougars' only other run scored on a throwing error in the ninth inning.

Rolando Martinez had two hits to lead Oral Roberts in the opener. Matt Brandy was 1 for 4 with a home run.

The Golden Eagles built a 12-0 lead in game two before SIUE ever got on the scoreboard. SIUE's Jarrett Bednar (0-2) started and allowed nine runs on nine hits over the first 3 2/3 innings. He struck out one and waked two.

"We just got down big early," Stoecklin said. "We had dug ourselves such a hole early that it was too much to overcome."

Kurt Giller (1-0) threw five shutout innings in the win for Oral Roberts. He struck out five and allowed just a single hit.

The Cougars got to ORU reliever Phillip Wilson in the eighth inning scoring six times on five hits. Guinn had a pair of RBIs in the inning on a double. Alec Saikal and Jacob Stewart also had RBI hits in the inning. Collin Book added an RBI single in the ninth inning for the Cougars.

Austin Verschoore was 2 for 3 to lead the Cougars. Guinn finished 1 for 3 with the pair of RBIs. Guinn leads the team with a .462 batting average.

Chase Green had a single hit in each of the games. He has hit safely in all five games this season and currently has a 22-game hitting streak dating back to last season.

Brandy was 3 for 4 with two RBIs to lead the Golden Eagles at the plate.

The two teams will wrap up the series with a single game Saturday. First pitch is scheduled for 2 p.m.

