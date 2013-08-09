Local runners – and walkers – will be challenged by the great outdoors on Saturday, Sept. 7, as part of an effort to rescue babies and assist families facing a crisis pregnancy.

Options Now Medical Resource Clinic, the Godfrey ministry formerly known as Arms of Love, is having its second annual 5K Redemption Run that morning through a wooded terrain in Brighton. Individual runners, teams of four or more, as well as volunteers are needed for the Redemption Run, which promises hills, creek crossings, obstacles – and lots of fun.

Registration fees are $60 per person for teams of four or more; or $85 for individual participants. Discounts of $10 are available to military personnel, senior citizens and students. Participants also have the option to raise money in the form of pledges, though this is not a requirement.

The average cost to save one baby is $1,200, so we want to give everyone the opportunity to raise even more money for such a good cause,” stated Cara Paschal, advancement director of Options Now.

The run begins at 9 a.m. and participants are encouraged to arrive at least 30 minutes in advance to complete registration and get a packet, which will include a numbered bib and a T-shirt. Runners should wear shoes they don’t mind getting muddy. The run begins off of Grange Hall Road in Brighton.

“The course is challenging in some areas, but runners and walkers can go at their own pace and have fun,” said Trudy Bodenbach, executive director of Options Now. “There will be plenty of course monitors along the Redemption Run path. If you can’t continue the race, our staff and volunteers will be there to help.”

Runners under 18 must have a parent or guardian sign a waiver. Participants 12 and under must be accompanied by an adult throughout the race.

For more information, contact Cara Paschal at 618-467-2857, ext. 104, or cara@options-now.com. Registration information is available at www.options-now.com and by scanning the code here.

