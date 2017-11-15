ALTON - The Alton Area Optimists presented its 2017 First Responder Awards Tuesday night to eight first responders from the City of Alton, the Village of Godfrey, and the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

The first responders were recognized by the Alton Area Optimists for outstanding achievements and exemplary performances in the 2017 calendar year. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office issued a statement that it would like to commend each of the recipients for their unselfish commitment to service and dedications to those for whom we serve.

This year’s award recipients are:

Patrolman First Class Ryan Parker of the Alton Police Department

Detective Sergeant Brian Koberna of the Madison County Sheriff’s Office

Detective Darin Kerwin of the Madison County Sheriff’s Office

Battalion Chief Robert Franke of the Alton Fire Department

Captain Jesse Jemison of the Alton Fire Department

Engineer Jake Hartnett of the Alton Fire Department

Captain Daniel Whiteside of the Alton Fire Department

Firefighter Nicholas Dawdy of the Godfrey Fire Protection District

