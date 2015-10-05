The St. Louis Cardinals announced Monday afternoon that earlier in the day, catcher Yadier Molina visited with a hand specialist regarding the ligament injury in his left thumb.

“We are still optimistic that Yadier will be on our postseason roster,” said General Manager John Mozeliak in the press release.

While the injury is still present, a splint is being customized for Molina, who will then practice over the next couple of days to see if it allows him to catch and hit.

Molina suffered the injury a couple of weeks ago while tagging out Chicago’s Anthony Rizzo on a play at the plate.

The Cardinals begin postseason play on Friday, when the host the winner of Chicago vs. Pittsburgh for Game 1 of the National League Divisional Series. First pitch is set for 5:45pm CT.

photo credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports