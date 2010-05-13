(Godfrey, IL) - Reliance Bank is hosting an event called Operation Kid Safe in conjunction with the Secret Service, Illinois State Police and Madison County Sherriff’s Department. The event will be held Saturday, May 22, 2010 at Reliance Bank located at 2810 Godfrey Road in Godfrey, IL from 10-2:00.

Parents of children ages 2-14 will receive a copy of digital fingerprints and photo at no cost. In the event of a missing child, the digital fingerprints are more useful to the law enforcement agencies. Appointments are not required but preferred. To schedule an appointment or for additional information contact Martha Morse at 618-466-9200.

