ST. LOUIS - Throughout the bi-state St. Louis region, Operation Food Search feeds 200,000 people every month, and those efforts just received a financial boost in the form of a grant from the Walmart Foundation for $32,305. The organization’s mission to work toward combating the growing problem of hunger is achieved with the help of 330 partners throughout 31 Missouri and Illinois counties, volunteers, donors and grants such as this one.

The funds from the grant will be used to purchase two generators: a 20 kilowatt emergency generator and an 80 kilowatt emergency generator with an ATF switch, which minimizes any downtime due to a storm or natural disaster. With a task of distributing more than thirty million dollars worth of food and household items to nearby community partners, Operation Food Search cannot take the risk of food spoiling.

“If we lost power we could lose the perishable items in our refrigerators or freezers, which could leave people who depend on us hungry,” commented Sunny Schaefer, Executive Director, Operation Food Search.

“Addressing the needs of the hungry is a noble mission, and we’re proud to support Operation Food Search’s role in distributing food to other organizations, whether it’s food that comes in through food drives, discounted purchase and donations from the grocery industry, manufactures and distributors, or food collected from dining facilities which often needs to be temporarily stored in the freezer or fridge,” stated Rebekah Dedman, Regional General Manager of Walmart for the St. Louis region. “The Foundation is confident through this grant, Operation Food Search will continue to have a positive impact on residents throughout the bi-state area.”

The Walmart Foundation supports organizations by awarding grants that have a long-lasting, positive impact on communities across the U.S.

To be considered for support, applicants must have a current 501(c)(3) tax-exempt status. Additional information about the program’s funding guidelines and application process are available online at www.walmartfoundation.org.

In 2016, Walmart stores, Sam’s Clubs and the Walmart Foundation awarded $46.08 million in cash and in-kind donations to Missouri charities, including 25.5 million pounds of food donated to local food banks, which is the equivalent of 21.2 million meals. For more information on Walmart’s fight against hunger, visit http://foundation.walmart.com/our-focus/hunger.

