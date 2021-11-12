EDWARDSVILLE - Opera Edwardsville (OE) continues the 2021 season with two programs this December, featuring 15 different performers in The 12 Days of Opera Edwardsville, a free online series, and Opera Edwardsville at Dunham Hall, OE's debut with the SIUE Arts and Issues Series.

The 12 Days of Opera Edwardsville

Following the success of 40,000+ views in 2020, OE will present The 12 Days of Opera Edwardsville, a free online series as part of the 2021 Season. From December 1-12, 2021, daily performances will be released via OE eblasts and on OE's Facebook. The performances are filmed on the historic stage of the Wildey Theatre in downtown Edwardsville by St. Louis production company Once Films.

The series features performers from Edwardsville, Lebanon, Bunker Hill, Belleville, Glen Carbon, (IL), and St. Louis, including OE artistic advisor and Grammy-winning soprano, Christine Brewer, sopranos Angel Azzarra, Karen Kanakis, Julie Kelsheimer, Amy Prince, and student spotlight Delaney Holliday, tenor Marc Schapman, baritone Jacob Lassetter, and pianist Joseph Welch.

To enjoy the FREE performances shared as part of The 12 Days of Opera Edwardsville: Sign up for OE's mailing list: https://www.operaedwardsville.org/contact/mailing-list

Follow OE's Facebook: Opera Edwardsville

SIUE Arts & Issues presents Opera Edwardsville at Dunham Hall

On December 18th, the SIUE Arts & Issues series presents Opera Edwardsville at Dunham Hall. OE is the first local organization invited onto the series, which has welcomed illustrious speakers and artists including Maya Angelou, Ken Burns, George Winston, and more.

This concert will be broadcast live from Dunham Hall in a special online broadcast through WSIE 88.7 FM. Tune in at 7:30 on December 18, online at www.operaedwardsville.org/home/december2021.

Operatic highlights by Gounod, Saint-Saens, and Strauss, alongside festive favorites, will be performed by sopranos Mathilda Edge and Liv Redpath, contralto Lauren Decker, tenor Jonathan Johnson, baritones Evan Bravos and student spotlight Miles Wadlington, harpist Caroline Robinson, and pianist Joseph Welch.

