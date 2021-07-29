EDWARDSVILLE - Opera Edwardsville today announced its first-ever live outdoor performance at Edwardsville City Park for 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10. A wide array of sensational talent will be showcased at the free event.

Opera Edwardsville said a celebratory concert has been planned featuring top talent performing operatic highlights. The outdoor concert will build upon the success of OE's 2020 virtual season that reached 40,000 views and 2018 and 2019 events that were performed in front of sold-out audiences.

Guest artists include sopranos Angel Azzarra and Katherine Weber, mezzo-soprano Lindsay Metzger, baritone Schyler Vargas, tenor Alex McKissick, and pianist Joseph Welch. OE will feature soprano Delaney Holliday, a student performer who recently starred as Jack in OE's opera for kids, "Jack in the Beanstalk." To ensure the musical quality of the event, OE has contracted state-of-the-art amplification to be provided by Chicago's Aphorism Studios for the outdoor concert.

The musical program will feature several of opera's greatest hits, including arias and ensembles by Rossini, Mozart, Puccini, Bernstein, and Bizet.

The concert will be free to the public, and those attending are encouraged to bring their chairs and picnic items.

Sponsorship for OE's 2021 season is provided with a generous donation by the Rotary Club of Edwardsville. Presenting sponsors include Stifel and Lewis Rice, LLC. Added support comes from the Bank of Madison County and the Edwardsville Parks and Recreation Department.

There are also many season donors to OE.

To become a 2021 season sponsor or donor, visit:

www.operaedwardsville.org/donate

