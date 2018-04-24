GODFREY - A new restaurant named Baker’s and Hale is creating a lot of excitement and anticipation around Godfrey. The restaurant at 7120 Montclair Ave. in Godfrey, the old Rotten Apple location, is expected to open within an estimated month.

Godfrey Mayor Mike McCormick couldn’t be happier to see such an establishment open in the Interstate-255 area, something the village is attempting to develop.

“The story is Kelsi Walden-Baker has worked with Rex Hale for the last 12 years setting up restaurants,” he said. “The last two they set up are Three-Sixty at the ballpark village across from Busch Stadium in St. Louis and a new restaurant at the Cheshire Inn in St. Louis. I am excited about it. I am not sure of the whole game plan, but I know it will be nice dining. Rex Hale is a renowned chef who is well known in the restaurant industry and has been written about in numerous publications.”

McCormick continued and said: “The style of food preparation of the new Baker's and Hale restaurant will reflect the heritage of modern America and there will be comfort food, too, with a flair reflecting the different seasons of the year. They want to buy some extra property around there to grow a garden and use food from their garden in the restaurant. This is part of the modern culinary movement.”

McCormick said the new Baker’s and Hale restaurant could be a start to some strong development along the I-255 Corridor in Godfrey.

“They are out there working on the facility now and I am not sure how many changes they will make to the structure,” he said. “We have 36 square miles in Godfrey and we now have everything in place to help businesses get started in our community. We are holding our arms out for any decent businesses who want to come to our town. We are ready for them.”

