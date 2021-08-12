SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Agriculture (IDOA) today announced that Opening Day events at the Illinois State Fair this evening are cancelled due to inclement weather. The announcement of the cancellations was prompted by the severe weather advisories in the area.

The Illinois State Fairgrounds are located in Sangamon County, which is currently experiencing severe thunderstorms. To protect fairgoers from the extreme weather conditions, the annual Twilight Parade and the Sammy Hagar and The Circle concert this evening are cancelled.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Illinois State Fair is August 12 – August 22 in Springfield, Illinois. For additional information, visit our website (www.IllinoisStateFair.info) and download our free mobile app.

IDOA will continue to provide updates on grandstand events as more information becomes available.

More like this: