ALTON - Rosie Brown, an Alton School Board member/community organizer, has a passion for the Democratic process, and she has teamed with Abe Lee Barham, another activist, and organized Early Voting at the Scott Bibb Center at 1004 E. Fifth St. in Alton into early November.

The Early Voting at Scott Bibb Center is open to anyone in Madison County, Brown said. The voting started on Oct. 19 and goes all the way to Nov. 2 right before the election. The full schedule for the polls is below.

"Early voting this year is so important," Brown added. "We just now have to get out and get it done. Volunteers are doing shifts from day-to-day to get this done."

Brown explained COVID-19 guidelines will be followed. Those voting are required to wear masks and the poll areas will be continually disinfected. Social distancing techniques will be used in the voting and waiting areas.

Brown added that she and Barham would organize rides for anyone who needed it to get to the poll. For a ride or more information, contact Brown at (618) 580-2394 or Barham at (618) 799-9157.

The Early Voting dates are as follows:

Oct. 20-23 - 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Oct. 24 (Saturday) - 9:00 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Oct. 25 (Sunday) - 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Oct. 26-30 - 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Oct. 31 (Saturday) - 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Nov. 1 (Sunday) - 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Nov. 2 - 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

