GRAFTON - As the New Year approaches everyone at Pere Marquette Lodge is busy making preparations for our annual epic New Years Eve Party.

Article continues after sponsor message

But we aren’t the only ones who are keeping busy. Old Man River has swollen 30ft over his usual size during the holidays and he’s still going! I have a feeling he’ll be hitting the gym right next to me come New Years Day! But even as the water levels rise, the Lodge will remain open (as always) during the flooding.

Come and visit us, the view of the river is better than ever!