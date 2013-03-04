Open Mic Nights Continue Second Season at Jacoby Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ALTON, IL – March 2, 2013 – Literary artists ages 16 and up, including writers, poets, songwriters, playwrights, and actors, are invited to present on the East Room stage as a part of Jacoby Arts Center’s Open Mic: WORDS as the second half of our second season continues. This highly popular open mic night series is held at Jacoby on first Thursdays from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. from February through May. Remaining dates for this season’s Open Mic: WORDS are March 7, April 4, and May 2.

The doors open at 6 p.m.; presenters begin at 6:30 p.m. Admission to the event is free and open to the public. Audiences of all ages welcome; however, attendees are advised that content may not be suitable for everyone. A cash beverage and snack bar is available. On the East Room stage so far, we’ve had a mix of ages, from young adults to seasoned writers. There have been storytellers, short story writers, poets, songwriters, and comedians all sharing their original words of art.

“The focus and intent of Open Mic: WORDS continues to be for literary artists to gain feedback on their works while developing a comfortable repertoire with an audience,” said Melissa Crockett, Jacoby’s executive director, who also coordinates the literary arts happenings at the Center. “The other part of this concept that makes it unique is that there are no contests, no prizes, no judges – just words,” Crockett added. Audience members are asked to provide feedback to each presenter on note cards placed at each table. Presenters take those note cards home with them at the end of the evening.

Presenters are asked to exercise discretion in use of profanity and content, as well as to respect the amount of time each presenter is given on stage. “I haven’t had to shut off the mic yet, but I have come close. We don’t censor material, but we ask that the artists be aware of presenting to a diverse audience.” Pornographic, political, or overly religious material is not allowed.

A suggested donation of $5 is requested from each artist wishing to present material, thereby ensuring them each 5-10 minutes of audience face time. The final amount of time allowed to each artist will be determined after the number of presenting artists is confirmed. Pre-registration is preferred. You can pre-register by sending an email message to Melissa at melissa.mustain@jacobyartscenter.org or by calling Jacoby.

Located at 627 East Broadway in Alton, Illinois, Jacoby Arts Center is open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., late on Thursdays until 8 p.m., and closed on Sundays and Mondays. For more information, visit www.jacobyartscenter.org or call 618-462-5222.

Jacoby Arts Center is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to foster the artistic development and economic success of artists, and to expand accessibility to the arts through programs that promote education, participation and exploration.