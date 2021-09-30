ALTON - The community is invited to attend an Open House in celebration of OSF Rehabilitation and Home Health Services’ first year being located at Alton Square Mall. The event is set for Saturday, October 2 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at OSF Rehabilitation Services, 228 Alton Square Mall, in Alton.

Free blood pressure screenings and tours of the facility will be provided, along with a BBQ lunch, giveaways, and a door prize drawing. Registration is not required for the event.

In August of 2020, this 12,000 square foot Rehab Center on the upper level of Alton Square Mall opened its doors to patients. The new space provides a centrally-located, convenient option for care. It includes a new integrated pediatric gym, special adaptations for concussion rehab, generous space for lymphedema (fluid build-up) management, a more expansive gym with walking track, a specialized pelvic floor room, private treatment rooms and a conference room for public education.

For questions or further information, please call Jennifer Schulz at (618) 474-6766 or email Jennifer.e.schulz@osfhealthcare.org.

