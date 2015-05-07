Alton Memorial Hospital volunteer Joyce Bort wheels a patient to the elevator.ALTON – Anyone interested in volunteering at Alton Memorial Hospital should attend an open house at 9 a.m. Wednesday, May 13, in the hospital’s cafeteria meeting room B.

Volunteers are needed at the information desk, the gift shop and also in Registration, where volunteers should be able to walk people to various areas, as well as push wheelchairs if needed.

“Volunteering is good for your self- esteem, for reducing social isolation, it can lower your blood pressure, reduce anxiety and depression, and gives you a more optimistic outlook and increased energy,” said Irene McLaughlin, volunteer coordinator at AMH. “The perks of volunteering include access to the AMH Fitness Room (for a one-time fee of $5), a discount in our pharmacy, gift shop, and cafeteria. All of the volunteers are also invited to the annual spring volunteer luncheon and the Christmas luncheon.”

Complimentary valet parking is available for anyone attending the open house.

For more information, call Irene at 618-463-7872.

