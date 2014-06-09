ALTON, IL – Anyone interested in volunteering at Alton Memorial Hospital should attend an open house at 9 a.m. Tuesday, June 17, in the hospital’s cafeteria meeting room A.

Volunteers are needed at the information desk and also to work in the gift shop. People should be able to walk people to various areas, as well as push wheel chairs if needed.

“Volunteering is good for your self- esteem, for reducing social isolation, it can lower your blood pressure, reduce anxiety and depression, and gives you a more optimistic outlook and increased energy,” said Irene McLaughlin, volunteer coordinator at AMH. “The perks of volunteering include a discount in our pharmacy, gift shop, and cafeteria. All of the volunteers are also invited to the annual spring volunteer luncheon and the Christmas luncheon.”

Complimentary valet parking is available for anyone attending the open house.

For more information, call Irene at 618-463-7872.

