BRIGHTON - NILO Farms Winchester Hunting and Shooting Preserve in Brighton is open again and has announced its July to August 2020 schedule. NILO Farms had been closed because of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

The remaining July to August schedule is as follows:

Select Wednesdays and Saturdays, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., with last group out at 2 p.m.

The dates are as follows:

Wednesday, July 8

Saturday, July 11

Wednesday, July 22

Saturday, July 25

Saturday, Aug. 1

Wednesday, Aug. 5

Saturday, Aug. 15 (closing early)

Wednesday, Aug. 19

NILO has an incredible history as once owned by Winchester's John Olin as a private dog-training grounds and hunting preserve. Today the 350-acre property offers recreational shooting, game-bird hunting in the fall and is open for special events, including National Hunting & Fishing Day. The property has a trap and skeet range, as well as one of the most premier sporting clay courses in the region. NILO also offers personal, certified clay target instruction. Reservations are not required. Sporting clay shooting is $75 per person and that includes amunition.

For more information, call (618) 466-0613 or e-mail info@nilofarms.com or visit nilofarms.com.

NILO reserves the right to cancel or postpone hunting or shooting activities due to inclement weather or other circumstances.

