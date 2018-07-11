If You Know Someone at Risk for Suicide

Everyone should be concerned about suicide. Suicide accounted for nearly 45,000 lives lost in 2016, and the numbers are rising in nearly every state across the U.S. according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In Illinois, youth ages 15-19 have the highest rate of suicide attempts for all age groups. Among the counties served by Centerstone, the rates are 1.5 to 2 times higher than the state average.

Studies report that one out of two people know someone who has died from suicide. And for every single person who has died from suicide, another 280 other people have seriously thought about it. Risk factors for suicide include a history of suicide attempts, a history of self-harm, mood disorders, stress and unemployment.

Other warning signs include a change in personality, poor performance at work or school and sudden switch from very sad to calm/peaceful. If you know someone who is at risk for suicide, it can be difficult to know what to do or say. Here are some ways to help.

Listen

One of the best ways to help a loved one and show that you care is to be available and listen to their concerns. Simply listen without judgment or assumption.

“Check in with the people in your life – are they showing signs of hopelessness, worthlessness or isolation? If someone says ‘everyone would be better off if I wasn’t around …’ or ‘I’m not sure how much longer I can take this …’ take it very seriously,” says Jenna Farmer Brackett, LCPC, Clinical Excellence Coordinator at Centerstone.

Ask Questions

After listening to their concerns, it’s okay to follow up with clarifying questions to try and uncover any signs or symptoms. Jennifer Armstrong, Centerstone’s vice president of customer engagement operations, helps oversee the crisis lines and agrees that follow-up questions are important. “Don’t let the fear of ‘what if’ stop you from asking a loved one if he or she is thinking about suicide. Be direct, without lecturing, and talk openly and freely about suicide and listen to their response.”

Offer Help

If you know someone who is thinking about suicide, do not leave him or her alone. Try to remove any means that you think may aid a suicide attempt. Reach out to your local crisis contact (Madison County: (618) 462-2331, Franklin, Williamson, Jackson County: (855) 608-3560) or contact the 24-hour National Suicide Prevention Helpline at 1-800-273-8255.

When someone loses hope, they can’t see a way out, but hope can be found with help and support. For more resources, visit centerstone.org.

