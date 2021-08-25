ALTON - As of today, Greene County reports the lowest COVID-19 fully vaccinated rate in the region and also has the highest positivity rate.

Only 32 percent of the individuals who live in Greene County are fully vaccinated, Greene County Health Department Administrator Molly Peters said. The COVID positivity rate in Greene is 13.79 percent, much above others in the area. Thirty-four new COVID-19 positives have been acquired in Greene County since August 19, 2021.

The positivity rate is the percentage of people who test positive for the COVID-19 virus of those overall who have been tested.

Article continues after sponsor message

Peters said she is surprised Greene County has been near the 30 percent fully vaccinated mark for so long. Greene County has had 1,757 positive COVID-19 cases and 35 COVID-related deaths.

"We definitely need to increase the COVID vaccination rate," she said. "The COVID-19 variant is much more serious for those who haven't been vaccinated."

Peters said the Greene County Health Department at 310 E. Fifth St. in Carrollton is open every Wednesday from 1 to 3:30 p.m. for COVID-19 vaccinations. She said those with immune issues can also come for their third COVID vaccinate dose without an appointment.

Peters said Friday, Aug. 27, there is also a COVID vaccinate clinic at the health department from 9 a.m. to noon and 1:3:30 p.m.

More like this:

Related Video: