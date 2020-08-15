HARDIN - The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office released statistics that 57 percent of households in the county have not responded to the 2020 U.S. Census or to put it another way only 33 percent have filled out their census forms.

"Help Calhoun County today," the sheriff's office said. "It only takes about 10 minutes. Currently 57 percent of the households in Calhoun County have not responded to the census. This will have major impact on funding for our towns, schools, roads, health departments, police/fire departments, first responders, meal assistance and much more is dependent on the census count."

Please complete the census at 2020 census.gov or call (844) 330-2020. The Calhoun County Farm Bureau can also help you with your census by calling them at 618-576-2233. Census workers will start knocking on doors this week, please do your part to help your community by completing your census today.

