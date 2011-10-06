Alton Little Theater now offers on-line ticket purchase options for all performances of all productions scheduled November 2011 through May 2012. This purchase option is available through the easy links on the theater's website: www.altonlittletheater.org.

"This innovation was absolutely necessary", says Lee Cox, PR director, " for the increasing number of individuals in each successive generation who make most of their purchases via the internet, the online option was a must-have". Cox also shares that the theater has collected data for over a year - requests from people who want to buy advance tickets for a very popular show or who are out-of town and want to be assured of ticket availability when they are in town or for people who have difficulty dealing with voice-mail reservations by telephone - "for all these reasons and more, ALT needed to add this important purchase option".

The on-line capability will be expanded in the Spring to include purchase of Season Tickets; however, Cox emphasizes that ALT will not lose the "personal touch" that so many Season Ticket holders have expressed appreciation for and buyers will still have the option of purchase "in person" or making reservations through the Box Office number at 618-462-6562. Reservations are now being accepted (by phone as well as online) for CHILDREN OF A LESSER GOD. Box office chairman, Cliff Davenport, will coordinate on-line ticket purchases with Office Manager, Laura Shansey, so that in the next few months the program through "Ticket Leap" can be further expanded. The theater is already offering some new discounts for groups of 20 or more, with additional savings for groups booking on Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday. Alton Little Theater has just completed the official Season Ticket Campaign for "The Great 78th Season" but Gift Certificates can be obtained by calling the office at 618-462-3205 and will shortly be available on-line as well. Cox encourages everyone to check out the ALT website. She believes " it is very easy to navigate and offers information about productions, auditions and community partnership - and now we're keeping up with the possibilities of new technologies".

The Theater's normal seating capacity is 225, with nine performances of each production. Cox encourages everyone to "peruse the ALT website each month for more information about upcoming productions and the ease of purchasing tickets at very affordable prices"!

