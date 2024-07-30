ALTON – In preparation for the annual Duck Pluckers Ball, Alton Memorial Health Services Foundation is hosting an online raffle that will open Monday, Aug. 5.

The event website where raffle tickets may be purchased starting Aug. 5 is www.virtualauction.bid/duckpluckers

The featured item is a 2024 CF Moto Camo C600 four-wheeler from Midwest Motor Sports in Hartford. There will only be 500 chances available for that raffle. Cost is $50 per ticket.

Article continues after sponsor message

Other online raffle items will include:

Booze Boat: An inflatable boat filled with a variety of liquor donated by area bars and restaurants.

An inflatable boat filled with a variety of liquor donated by area bars and restaurants. Freezer of Beef: Donated by B&M livestock and AMHSF, the freezer is 5 cubic feet for a quarter beef.

Donated by B&M livestock and AMHSF, the freezer is 5 cubic feet for a quarter beef. Bourbon collection: A collection of hard-to-find bottles of bourbon donated by Colman’s Country Campers and Barry and Gaye Julian.

Tickets for these three raffles are $20 each. You must be 21 years or older to win and present a valid state-issued ID to collect your winnings.

Winners will be drawn at the annual Duck Pluckers, Deer Skinners & Fish Hookers Ball scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 14 at NILO Farms in Brighton. Winners need not be present, but must be 21 years of age or older and present a valid state issued ID.

The Duck Pluckers Ball is held annually, with proceeds going to help purchase a new ambulance for Alton Memorial Hospital. For more information or to purchase tickets for the event, call the AMH Development office at 618-463-7701.

More like this:

Related Video: