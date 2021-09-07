ALTON – When a loved one is in an emergency, they want the ambulance to have the latest life-saving technology on board. Participating in the new Duck Pluckers Online Auction that runs from 7 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, through 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18 can help make that happen. Preview the items now at virtualauction.bid/DUCKPLUCKERS.

The proceeds will be used to purchase an ambulance for Alton Memorial Hospital.

Alton Memorial Health Services Foundation created the online auction to support its Duck Pluckers, Deer Skinners & Fish Hookers Ball, an outdoor event at NILO Farms that includes a quail flush competition, a steak dinner, and a live auction. In the past, attendees bid in on silent auction items.

“Due to COVID-19 safety precautions, we made some changes this year to the event, including reducing the number of guests,” said Kristen Ryrie, manager of Foundation and Development at Alton Memorial Health Services Foundation. “By moving the silent auction online, we can open up the fundraiser to the entire community.”

The auction has more than 60 items, including: a premium private whiskey tasting and charcuterie for 12 people from Tony’s Steakhouse and Bar; sports memorabilia autographed by St. Louis Cardinals legends; and pottery made by the late Alton artist Art Towata.

“We tried to focus on having a variety of items that could appeal to anyone,” said Ryrie.

To bid, all you need is a computer, phone, or tablet. Proceeds from the ball and auction not only help to purchase the ambulance vehicle but also more than $125,000 worth of life-saving equipment on board.

“FIRSTNET technology allows us to do 12-lead EKGs from anywhere — a home, business, or on the road,” said AMH EMS manager Jason Bowman. “The EKG can be transmitted to a doctor at any hospital in the greater Alton area before the patient arrives in the Emergency Department. This critical information helps the doctor determine if the patient is having an active heart attack so treatment can begin immediately on arrival.”

AMH ambulance services cover a 350-square-mile area in Jersey, Macoupin, and Madison counties.

For questions about the auction or how to make a donation to the fund, call the development office at 618-463-7701 or email kristen.ryrie@amhsf.org.

