ALTON - Rev. George Humbert Jr. left a lasting legacy in this area for his work in the ministry and as a community citizen. George died at age 75 years old on May 4, 2023.

Ethan Humbert, George's son, had an incredible relationship with his father. He described his dad as "an amazing man and my hero."

"My dad was my best friend," Ethan said. "He touched so many people's hearts and anyone that he ever had the pleasure of meeting. He would make anyone who met him feel better in just a few minutes with his positive attitude.

"I am really struggling to lose him, but I have to stay strong for my mom and kiddos. Knowing he was always proud of me is helping me to get through this hard time."

George was a Ball State University graduate and also served with the Peace Corps in Malawi, Africa, and attended Louisville Presbyterian Seminary in Kentucky. He was the pastor of College Avenue Presbyterian Church in Alton for 31 years. He married the love of his life Lynna Miller and she survives. He also is survived by his daughter, Shanna Schulz of Sharpsburg, Ga., and Ethan of Bunker Hill, and his four children and one great-granddaughter.

The visitation for George Humbert Jr. is planned for May 26, 2023, with a memorial service on Saturday, May 27, at Lovejoy United Presbyterian Church in Wood River.

Charla Wikoff said this in a memory about George: "There will never be another one like him to be sure. He was such a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, pastor, friend, confidant, and pure true human. He was all that and so much more to so many."

Amy Grizzle echoed Wikoff's statement and said: "I was blessed to have him marry me and my husband in 2006. He will forever hold a place in my heart. He was a one-of-a-kind person, and he touched so many lives. I grew up going to his church and playing with his kids."

