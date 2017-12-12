ALTON - Alton Little Theater is hosting a One-Act Play Competition to kick off the NEW YEAR on Saturday, January 6th from 7-10pm.

"Words, Words, Words" by David Ives will be directed by Brant McCance and features Kurtis Leible, Joey File and Mary Grace Brueggemann.

"Gentle Crazy" by Don Gordon will be directed by and feature Leible and Brueggermann - both humerous pieces focus on the foibles of relationships and both are wonderful examples of the power of words.

The Theater solicited submissions for the competition to showcase new directors in ALT's mentoring program and the theater received over a dozen plays from playwrights around the country. Another evening or afternoon may well be held again in early fall 2018 - but for now - McCance, Leible and Brueggemann will compete for a $250 cash prize chosen by the audience vote for "best" -directed script.

Tickets for the event are just $10 to encourage students and new audience members to enjoy some fine theater for a reasonable evening out - the Ticket even includes free snacks and non-alcoholic beverages (wine and beer are available for those over 21 for $4).

Excerpts from other plays under consideration for upcoming bonus shows will be performed by Lee Cox, Margaret Sommerhoff, Sawyer Burton - and MORE.

The entire evening is intended to be a relaxed way to spend the evening for folks who love good theater and want to help create the future at Alton Little Theater.

Lee Cox believes that the kick off of the 85th Season to be announced right after January 1st will be everything about celebrating the traditions of ALT's rich past and creating new programs and productions that will sustain the Theater in the future.

Check out the ALT Website: altonlittletheater.org for MORE details about all the NEW changes at the Showplace that will greatly benefit the theater-loving public! Who knows you might soon see Patsy Cline, Harry Potter, an "enchanted" princess or TWO and EIGHT of the BEST Musicals and Plays of our Time! Start the year off RIGHT with a trip to Alton Little Theater!

