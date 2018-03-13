ALTON - In March of 2017, OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony’s Health Center announced sweeping changes to how it will enhance health care to the Riverbend community, adding convenient sites throughout the region and creating care teams that provide a coordinated approach to the health care experience.

One year later, a number of these changes have taken shape. A new medical office building in Godfrey is up and running, featuring primary care physicians, 24 exam rooms, and a walk-in PromptCare office for minor illnesses and injuries.

“We are excited to bring robust primary care and PromptCare to additional geographies in our community. Convenient access to where our residents live, work, and go to school,” said Ajay Pathak, President and CEO, OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony’s Health Center.

One of the biggest commitments OSF Saint Anthony’s made in 2017 was to build a new state-of-the-art cancer center in Alton that will feature medical exam space, radiology and ancillary oncology services all under one roof.

The Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board unanimously approved the plan for the $14.2 million project in January, and now planning is underway.

“Having a state-of-the-art, comprehensive cancer center here in the Riverbend, that supports our leading oncology physicians and care teams will be valuable for our community - knowing they and their families will not have to travel for the highest quality care. We will provide healing and survivorship here at home,” said Pathak.

The 17,000-square foot, state-of-the-art comprehensive cancer center will feature new technology, services, navigation, and physicians all in one location on the Saint Anthony’s campus. The project is expected to start in the late spring.

As year one of OSF’s Riverbend transformation wraps up, Pathak says he feels confident in the future. It’s a future where OSF Saint Anthony’s continues its progression to a new model, where patients are at the center of health care, and services are built around what patients need and want.

