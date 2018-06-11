BETHALTO - One woman was airlifted and two juveniles were taken into custody and released to their parents following a June 9 incident with the Bethalto Police Department.

According to an information release on the department's Facebook page, a Bethalto Police officer on patrol sighted ATVs in the vicinity of Civic Memorial High School's sports' complex, located by Stadium and Culp Lanes. Bethalto Police Chief Craig Welch said trespassing had been a problem in that area - especially with ATVs.

"Our officer saw them, and they saw the officer," Welch said Monday. "They fled westbound instead of stopping."

Article continues after sponsor message

Two ATVs had only an operator, but one ATV had an operator and a passenger, the information release stated on Facebook. Upon seeing the Bethalto patrol car, the three ATVs attempted to flee the area. The ATV with the passenger encountered an obstacle and ejected the passenger, the release stated.

After the passenger, described as an adult woman, fell from the vehicle, all three ATVs stopped and waited for police, who administered first aid to the woman, who suffered both head injuries and injuries to her extremities. The Bethalto Volunteer Fire Department was also called to the scene alongside Alton Memorial Ambulance service.

Welch said it was determined the woman should be airlifted to a St. Louis area hospital, where she has since been treated and released

According to the release, of the three ATV drivers, one was identified as an adult, and the other two were identified as juveniles. The juveniles were later released to their parents, and the adult was also released.

A relative contacted Riverbender.com and said his grandson, a victim in the crash, was transported to Children's Hospital in St. Louis from the scene.

More like this:

Related Video: