ALTON - After this Wednesday’s 67-48 win against the Freeburg Community High School Midgets, the Marquette Catholic High School Explorers boys basketball team’s goal of obtaining 20 wins this season is on the horizon.

Following a difficult 64-38 loss on Tuesday against Gibault Catholic High School, Marquette Coach Steve Medford was extraordinarily pleased with the way the boys came out and performed this evening, especially after Tuesday’s loss.

“That was a great win for us, just to show that we really just took it last night, didn’t play really well,” he said. “I think our kids played really well and I think it’s great that our kids can bounce back like that like they did tonight. We did some great work tonight.”

To be frank, the first period was as close as this game was going to get as far as a tough back-and-forth. Some key three-pointers from Will Berger, Zach Diecker and Awstin Weber of Freeburg kept the Explorers on their toes. Luckily for them, Shandon Boone, Trey Aguirre and Nick Messinger were able to keep their offense going to eventually take the lead at 14-12 at the end of the first period.

The Explorers grabbed and maintained command over the Midgets throughout the course of the second quarter. Reagan Snider and Ben Sebacher joined Boone, Aguirre and Messinger to score a solid 21 points during this eight-minute portion of the game, only allowing Diecker five total points to Freeburg’s score. At the end of the second, the score was 35-17 in Marquette’s favor.

After the halftime break, Berger was able to bring some offensive action back to life for Freeburg, scoring 11 points for his team. However, it could be said that it may have been too little too late, as the Explorers kept nailing baskets. An over 20-point lead was granted to Marquette due to this momentum, and as the buzzer sounded, the scoreboard indicated that the Explorers lead the Midgets 59-36.

Right before the fourth period began, the announcer exclaimed that Boone had scored his 1,000th point in his two years playing basketball at Marquette Catholic High School. A cause for celebration, the crowd rose from the bleachers and granted Boone a standing ovation. After shaking Boone’s hand and congratulating him on a career well played along his side, Aguirre passed the ball to Boone to get the period started.

Freeburg made their last offensive push as Diecker, Weber and Berger pushed their score into the 40’s. However, it couldn’t compete with the Explorers’ score which was well into the 60’s. At the final buzzer, Ian Albert shot a three-pointer to bring the score to 67-48 to end the game.

Shandon Boone locked in 27 points for the Explorers in the game. Ben Sebacher followed his teammate with 12 points added to the scoreboard. Nick Messinger knocked in 11 points throughout the night. Reagan Snider brought in nine points in the second, third and fourth periods. Trey Aguirre added six to the board in the first and second periods. Nick Hemann knocked in a basket in the fourth.

For Freeburg, Will Berger and Zach Diecker brought in 17 points each. Awstin Weber tossed in two three-pointers, one in the first and one in the fourth. Ian Alberts and Parker Weiss each had one three-pointer each and Alex Mack scored one standard basket for the evening.

