One week remains in Community Christmas program
EAST ALTON — There is just over one week remaining in United Way’s annual Community Christmas donation drive benefitting Riverbend area individuals and families. Program volunteers will collect donation boxes located throughout the community next Thursday, December 6 to sort and deliver the items to 16 local nonprofits. To locate a donation box near you, visit helpingpeople.org/christmas2018.
This year, the top needs in the community are for new coats, blankets, household and personal care items. Other items collected through the program include non-perishable food, new and unwrapped toys for kids of all ages, baby formula and diapers, and new clothes, socks, hats, gloves and scarves.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
In addition, monetary donations are also accepted and will be used to purchase items in short supply or not collected. Donations can be made online at helpingpeople.org/ christmas2018 or can be mailed to United Way at 707 Berkshire Blvd., Suite 270, East Alton, IL 62024, marked Attn: Community Christmas.
All of the items collected will be distributed to the following agencies to help people in the community during the holiday season and beyond:
100 Black Men – Alton Branch
Boys and Girls Club of Alton
Calhoun County Council for Senior Citizens
Caritas Family Solutions
Catholic Charities of Madison County
Catholic Children’s Home
Centerstone
Children’s Home and Aid
Crisis Food Center
Illinois Center for Autism
Madison County Urban League
Oasis Women’s Center
Operation Blessings
Riverbend Family Ministries
Riverbend Head Start Family Services
Salvation Army
About United Way of Greater St. Louis
United Way of Greater St. Louis mobilizes the community with one goal in mind — helping people live their best possible lives. Located throughout 16 counties in Missouri and Illinois, United Way helps one in three people in the region build a foundation for a good quality of life through basic needs, education, financial stability, health and strong communities. For more information, contact 314-421-0700 or visit www.HelpingPeople.org.
More like this: