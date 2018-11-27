EAST ALTON — There is just over one week remaining in United Way’s annual Community Christmas donation drive benefitting Riverbend area individuals and families. Program volunteers will collect donation boxes located throughout the community next Thursday, December 6 to sort and deliver the items to 16 local nonprofits. To locate a donation box near you, visit helpingpeople.org/christmas2018.

This year, the top needs in the community are for new coats, blankets, household and personal care items. Other items collected through the program include non-perishable food, new and unwrapped toys for kids of all ages, baby formula and diapers, and new clothes, socks, hats, gloves and scarves.

In addition, monetary donations are also accepted and will be used to purchase items in short supply or not collected. Donations can be made online at helpingpeople.org/ christmas2018 or can be mailed to United Way at 707 Berkshire Blvd., Suite 270, East Alton, IL 62024, marked Attn: Community Christmas.

All of the items collected will be distributed to the following agencies to help people in the community during the holiday season and beyond:

100 Black Men – Alton Branch

Boys and Girls Club of Alton

Calhoun County Council for Senior Citizens

Caritas Family Solutions

Catholic Charities of Madison County

Catholic Children’s Home

Centerstone

Children’s Home and Aid

Crisis Food Center

Illinois Center for Autism

Madison County Urban League

Oasis Women’s Center

Operation Blessings

Riverbend Family Ministries

Riverbend Head Start Family Services

Salvation Army

About United Way of Greater St. Louis

United Way of Greater St. Louis mobilizes the community with one goal in mind — helping people live their best possible lives. Located throughout 16 counties in Missouri and Illinois, United Way helps one in three people in the region build a foundation for a good quality of life through basic needs, education, financial stability, health and strong communities. For more information, contact 314-421-0700 or visit www.HelpingPeople.org.

