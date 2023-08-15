ST. LOUIS COUNTY - One of the deceased victims in what police describe as a "probable double homicide" that occurred on Monday in the 2900 block of Old Hanley Road in St. Louis County has been identified. The victim has been identified as Jason Bowdy, 43 years of age, of the 2900 block of Old Hanley Road in St. Louis, MO., 63114.

St. Louis County Police Department Crimes Against Persons detectives are investigating the situation that resulted in the death of two adult males.

At 1:50 a.m. on August 14, 2023, St. Louis County police officers from the Central County Precinct responded to a call for service for a shooting in the 2900 block of Old Hanley Road. Arriving officers located two individuals suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Both were pronounced deceased on the scene.

A preliminary investigation has revealed an exchange of gunfire occurred inside a residence. One male subject was shot by the suspect. A third individual fired a weapon, striking the suspect.

The investigation is ongoing. Additional information will be disseminated as it becomes available.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak with investigators if you have any information regarding this incident. To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).

