MADISON COUNTY - A fleeing vehicle crossed the southbound Illinois Route 3 median about a mile south of the New Poag Road exit and careened into another vehicle, causing an accident that left three seriously injured Saturday afternoon.

Illinois State Police spokesperson Lt. Mark Doiron said his office received the call about the crash at 3 p.m. Saturday. This is what he told media happened:

"The South Roxana Police attempted to make a traffic stop on a vehicle traveling southbound on Route 3 or New Poag," he said. "The vehicle fled from what I am told and veered across median and hit a white car head on. The fleeing vehicle ended up by the railroad tracks. All three occupants, the driver and passenger in the fleeing car and the driver in the other vehicle were transported by helicopter to a St. Louis area hospital.

"Their conditions are unknown at this time, but all were serious injuries. South Roxana requested that ISP handle the crash. Our officers are here and a crime scene officer is present. The driver and passenger of the fleeing vehicle were both ejected."

Doiron said there were two females in the fleeing car and one male driver in the other vehicle.

