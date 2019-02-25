GODFREY – Emergency crews responded to a rollover crash on Humbert Road in Godfrey, near Roach Road Sunday evening.

Just before 5:30 p.m., two vehicles collided, leaving one rolled onto its top. An occupant in that vehicle was trapped in the wreckage and was rescued by emergency crews. Captain Mike Dixon of the Madison County Sheriff's Office said the report was not yet completed, due to an influx of reports over the weekend. He said one of the drivers refused medical treatment and was cited with failure to reduce speed to prevent an accident. The other driver was taken by ambulance to an Alton area hospital. He could not comment as to which vehicle's driver was charged and which was injured at this time.

Traffic was blocked for a time on Humbert Road Sunday evening as a result of that crash.

