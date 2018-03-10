HOLIDAY SHORES - Police and firemen responded to a two-vehicle accident Friday afternoon around 12:30 p.m. at the intersection of Illinois Route 159 and Route 140 in Holiday Shores.

An officer with the Illinois State Police said the accident was a result of the at-fault driver failing to stop at a red light while heading southbound on 159 and t-boning the other vehicle at the intersection.

The officer stated that both drivers required medical attention, with one being transported by helicopter, but there were no other passengers in either of the cars.

Scanner traffic stated there was an ejection from one of the vehicles requesting that ARCH Air Medical Service be on standby.