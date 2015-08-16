St. Louis Cardinals Manager Mike Matheny paused in his postgame media session before sharing he had already been thinking about what he wanted to say about Kolten Wong having an uncharacteristic two errors at second base.

“This kid has been so good,” began Matheny. “It’s exactly what I told him–we’re at that point that he’s developed himself into the guy we want the ball hit to him. You look at the tough hop in the 3rd, he made that look easy. We watch him turning plays, we watch him as consistent as anybody. He has a tendency to wear these really hard. I’m just not gonna go there. He’s to me a top-tier defender. These days happen.

“This is going to be a great opportunity for his teammates to tell him the exact same thing and for him to let this go and just realize that he’s picked us up a lot and we’re going to pick him up. That’s not something you’re going to see very often because he has been that good. Just, this game’s hard. Even the things that seem easy. He’s doing the work, he’s doing everything that he can to continue to get better and I think you’re going to see him get better with his quickness and his athleticism.”

When the clubhouse opened, Wong was already on the track to moving past the rough outing.

“Way better,” emphasized Wong about not taking things so hard. “Obviously, on the field you’re going to show a little emotion cause you’re right in the thick of things and you want to do whatever you can to help the team win. To come up with errors like that it’s tough. But I realize–I still know I’m a good fielder. You learn from it and you move on.”

Of the Miami Marlins six runs scored, only two of them were earned.

In the 5th inning, the first error looked like a certain double-play, but instead resulted in runners at first and third and no outs and both runners would later score in the inning. An inning later, the ball again found Wong with a runner at third and first with one out but the error prevented the double play and a run scored.

“It was just one of those games where things sped up on me and just wasn’t my day,” said Wong. “I made that play hundreds of times. Just shake it off. Of course, I’m pissed obviously. I’m the kind of guy who takes defense very seriously. It’s tough, but you move on.”

GRICHUK TO GET MRI

–Randal Grichuk left today’s game before the start of the 8th inning due to tightness in his right elbow and will undergo an MRI on Monday for further evaluation.

“Had to be cautious,” said Matheny. “Not so much on the swinging but for a throw, hate to throw him back out there. He could’ve gone up and hit again but not at the risk of throwing him back out defensively until we know what we’re looking at.”

The early exit ended a four-game hit streak for Grichuk (5-17) who went 0-2 on the day with a walk.

1200 FEET OF HOMERS

–Jason Heyward hit a pair of home runs (407, 400ft) and Stephen Piscotty connected on his first ML blast (418 ft) in the loss. The Cardinals now have six players who have hit at least 10 home runs for the team–seven when Brandon Moss, who hit 15 for Cleveland before being traded to St. Louis, is included.

