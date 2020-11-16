One lot of Albright’s Raw Dog Food Chicken Recipe for Dogs that went to 10 states has been recalled for salmonella issues.

The company-written, FDA-posted recall notice says the company knows of one dog getting ill, and FDA testing found salmonella in lot No. C000185, Best By 19 May 2021. Those 67 cases of frozen 2-pound chubs went to Florida, California, New York, New Jersey, Illinois, Indiana, New Hampshire, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Tennessee.

Article continues after sponsor message

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.


Albright’s Raw Dog Food Chicken Recipe FDA
Dogs with salmonella, similar to humans with salmonella, can have diarrhea, fever and vomiting. Some pets might be only lethargic. Infected pets can infect other pets and humans.

More like this:

Sep 27, 2023 - Canine Carnival At The Alton Farmers’ & Artisans’ Market Set For Sept. 30th

Sep 26, 2023 - Our Lord's Lutheran Church to Host Pet Expo

2 days ago - 7th Annual Partners for Pets Adoption Event Promises Howl-O-Ween Fun

Aug 3, 2023 - Pet Food Drive Honors Memory Of Alton Teen and Local Non-Profit Trinity's Way

Jul 25, 2023 - ‘Vicious’ Cats, Dogs Could Prompt Change In Alton No-Kill Policy

 